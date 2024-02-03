38,681 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $167.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $175.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

