Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) vs. Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Palisade Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo -4,061.12% -129.61% -105.15% Palisade Bio N/A -93.04% -78.63%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $370,000.00 27.95 -$17.26 million ($2.14) -0.48 Palisade Bio N/A N/A -$14.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares Organovo and Palisade Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Palisade Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Organovo.

Risk & Volatility

Organovo has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Organovo and Palisade Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Palisade Bio has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,524.58%. Given Palisade Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Organovo.

Summary

Palisade Bio beats Organovo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive 3D bioprinted human liver tissue with distinct hepatocellular and non-parenchymal cell compartments. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults. It has a license agreement with the Regents of the University of California; and co-development and distribution agreement with Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd. Palisade Bio, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California.

