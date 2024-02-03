PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNI opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 367,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81,262 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

