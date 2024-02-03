John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.