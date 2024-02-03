BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 143.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $690,722.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,425,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,291,653.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,192,911 shares of company stock worth $32,519,293 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth $198,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

