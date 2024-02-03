Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.16. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3,562.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

