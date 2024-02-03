The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Macerich has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of -377.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Macerich Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MAC opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.33. Macerich has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Macerich last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 59.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.25.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

