BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $12.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
