BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $12.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.