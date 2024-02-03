Decred Trading 19.1% Lower This Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Decred has a market capitalization of $248.04 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $15.67 or 0.00036397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00128084 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021238 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008249 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,828,032 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.