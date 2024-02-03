Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $42.12 million and $1.03 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00082758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,622,644 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.