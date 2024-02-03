Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $146.72 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $146.72 million and $312,155.41 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $9.14 or 0.00021238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,055.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.52 or 0.00556310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00171056 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00019901 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.17861506 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $460,350.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

