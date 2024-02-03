Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

