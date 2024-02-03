Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.12. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

