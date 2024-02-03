Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 7,902 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,710,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

