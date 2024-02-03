Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

