Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 913 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after acquiring an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after buying an additional 559,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,030,327,000 after buying an additional 502,868 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DHR opened at $246.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.02. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $248.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

