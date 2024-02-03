PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in PPG Industries by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

PPG opened at $140.09 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.98 and its 200-day moving average is $138.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

