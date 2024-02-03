Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 101,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $8,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NVTS opened at $5.63 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $326,910.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,336,188 shares in the company, valued at $47,584,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $309,153.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,024.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $326,910.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,336,188 shares in the company, valued at $47,584,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,745. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVTS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

