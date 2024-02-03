Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Up 8.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. 209,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,398,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,625.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

