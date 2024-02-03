Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $56.51 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $57.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

