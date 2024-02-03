Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,790. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. William Blair cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

