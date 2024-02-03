Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 4,587 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

