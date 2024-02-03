Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after buying an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

