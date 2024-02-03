Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. HSBC raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $250.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.36. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

