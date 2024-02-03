MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MIN opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

