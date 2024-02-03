Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NAC opened at $11.03 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,568,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,517,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 94,350 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

