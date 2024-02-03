Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Shares of NYSE NMCO opened at $10.25 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.
In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Terence J. Toth bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,582.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
