Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMCO opened at $10.25 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Terence J. Toth bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,582.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 158,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after buying an additional 204,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after buying an additional 99,139 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 511,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 95,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

