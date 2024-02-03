Gen Digital Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GEN)

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Gen Digital has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gen Digital to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital Price Performance

GEN opened at $21.23 on Friday. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.87 million. Analysts forecast that Gen Digital will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after buying an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,279,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,058,000 after buying an additional 469,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,099,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.