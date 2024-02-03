NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of SRV stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45.
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
