NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of SRV stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

