Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

PNE opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$455.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$1.68.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of C$45.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099359 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PNE. Desjardins boosted their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pine Cliff Energy

In related news, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,730. Corporate insiders own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

