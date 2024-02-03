Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $11.99 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1,082.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

