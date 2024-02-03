Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $30.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after buying an additional 21,758,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,869,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,426 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $31,725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,942,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 1,458,695 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Articles

