Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JRI opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
