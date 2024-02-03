Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JRI opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $1,655,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.