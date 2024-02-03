Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
