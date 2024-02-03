Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 44.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 256.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

