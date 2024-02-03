Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE GUG opened at $14.40 on Friday. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $15.23.
