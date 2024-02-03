Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINS. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $269,000. SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $297,000.

