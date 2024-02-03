BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

ECAT stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 72,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $1,187,004.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,552,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,102,381.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,004.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,552,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,102,381.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,386,660 shares of company stock valued at $69,531,654 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

