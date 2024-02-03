BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
ECAT stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $16.85.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 72,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $1,187,004.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,552,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,102,381.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,004.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,552,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,102,381.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,386,660 shares of company stock valued at $69,531,654 over the last 90 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
