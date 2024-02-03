Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CSQ stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSQ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $761,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.