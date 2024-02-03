BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance
BMEZ stock opened at 15.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.72. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 17.05.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.