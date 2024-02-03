BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BMEZ stock opened at 15.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.72. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 17.05.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 135,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.71 per share, with a total value of 1,855,154.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,348,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately 169,298,730.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,706,736 shares of company stock valued at $53,290,842.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

