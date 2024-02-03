BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
Shares of BST stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $36.50.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
