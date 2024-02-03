BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BHK opened at $10.92 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $534,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 70,793 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

