BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BHK opened at $10.92 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Core Bond Trust
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.