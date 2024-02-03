Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CGO stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Total Return Fund
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.