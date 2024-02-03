Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGO stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

