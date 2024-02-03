Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,632 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

