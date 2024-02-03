Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,929 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

