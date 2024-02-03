Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 61,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 133,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 44,423 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 747,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.