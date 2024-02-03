Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $336,000 Investment in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHIN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the third quarter worth $15,940,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter worth $133,000.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. PHINIA’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

