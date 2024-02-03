10,275 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,409,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,218 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $14,928,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4815 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

