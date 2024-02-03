Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,509 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.45% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.88 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.