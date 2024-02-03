Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 72,327 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,327 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxCyte during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 139.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MaxCyte by 80.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at $617,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MaxCyte news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 5,350 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,550 shares of company stock worth $236,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 98.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MXCT shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

About MaxCyte

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

