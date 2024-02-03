Keybank National Association OH Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $286,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $284.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

